New Music: Gorillaz – “Hallelujah Money” ft. Benjamin Clementine

The first new Gorillaz song in six years has arrived (via Uproxx), and it’s an odd one. The meandering, constantly mutating song features London singer/poet/songwriter Benjamin Clementine as its lead singer, with only intermittent evidence of vocals from the actual Gorillaz themselves. It’s accompanied by a haunting, kaleidoscopic video which features—believe it or not!—some footage of Trump Tower.

Anchored by a faint, damaged groove, Clementine’s distinctively theatrical croon, and a backing chamber choir, “Hallelujah Money” is certainly not a return-to-form dance jam for pop’s premier all-animated group, but it may be something better. The band has not yet said whether the song will be on their as-of-yet untitled new record, which is likely due out later this year.

Listen/watch below.