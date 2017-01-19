New Music: Cloud Nothings – “Enter Entirely”

Ahead of the impending release of their fourth album Life Without Sound on January 27, Cloud Nothings have released a new single from the record, “Enter Entirely.” With a richly melodic power chorus offset by overdriven guitar squeals, “Enter Entirely,” which is apparently a tribute to drinking wine and hanging out alone, is certainly a Cloud Nothings song. The band is preparing to embark on a North American tour at the end of this month. Listen to the song and peruse the band’s upcoming live dates below.

Cloud Nothings winter 2017 tour dates

1/26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

01/27 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

01/28 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

01/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

01/31 Boston, MA – Paradise

02/01 New York, NY – Webster Hall

02/03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

02/04 Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

02/06 Grand Rapids, MI – Calvin College

02/07 Detroit, MI – El Club

02/09 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

02/10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

02/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

02/12 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

02/15 Portland, OR – Doug Fir

02/16 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

02/17 Seattle, WA – Barboza

02/18 Seattle, WA – Barboza

02/20 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

02/22 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

03/01 Copenhagen – Loppen

03/02 Malmo, SE – Babel

03/03 Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

03/05 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

03/06 Hamburg, DE – Knust

03/07 Berlin, DE – Bi Nuu

03/08 Munich, DE – Kranhalle

03/09 Cologne, DE – Luxor

03/11 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

03/12 Brussels, BE – Botanique

03/14 Paris, FR – Petit Bain

03/16 Bristol, UK – Thekla

03/17 Glasgow, UK – Stereo

03/18 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

03/19 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

03/21 London, UK – Koko

03/22 Birmingham, UK – The Hare & Hounds

03/23 Brighton, UK – The Haunt

05/12-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

07/30 New York, NY – Panorama Festival