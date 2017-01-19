New Music: Cerrone – “Move Me” Remix EP

The French disco producer Cerrone, responsible for ’70s dancefloor hits “Love in C Minor” and the Moroderesque “Supernature,” has been on a run recently. He’s found success largely by staying faithful to the lush and organic sound of classic disco, with live drums, diva vocalists, octave basslines, and slinky strings and clavinets. His “Move Me” Remix EP, which premieres at SPIN today, invites a handful of younger artists who owe a debt to Cerrone and his peers to add their tweaks to one of his recent singles.

“Move Me,” featuring vocals from Brendan Reilly, was originally released in September, as the first taste of Cerrone’s comeback LP Red Lips. With its tight runtime and lyrical references to pop music of the past, it could easily be slotted on a playlist next to the recent ’70s revivalism of Bruno Mars, Pharrell, and Daft Punk. The remixers offer a range of styles on the new EP: L.I.P.A. & Azengo give it a contemporary EDM-pop thump, LeMarquis’s version has bloghouse-y distorted synths, and Jules Etienne & Daniel Wang stretch the original’s duration into proper 12-inch single territory.

The “Move Me” Remix EP arrives tomorrow via Big Beat/Atlantic. Hear it below.