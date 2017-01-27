New Music: Carole King Shares Unreleased Song “One Small Voice” in Honor of Anti-Trump Protesters

Legendary singer/songwriter Carole King has released an anti-Trump anthem, “One Small Voice,” and it’s one of the best in recent memory. However, it was actually written in 1982, and recorded about two decades later. In a statement to The Huffington Post, who premiered the track, King explained that she was releasing the song–which she claims to have forgotten about for years–now because she had carried a sign with its name in the Women’s March she attended in the tiny town of Stanley, Idaho last weekend.

“I’ve never stopped believing that one small voice plus millions of other small voices is exactly how we change the world,” she wrote. “…it will take the strength and persistence of many small voices to overcome the lies of the loudest voice with our message of truth, dignity, and decency.”

Playing on “The Emperor has no clothes” idiom as an extended metaphor, it’s bolstered by King’s typical, pounding piano chords and a cathartic melody (that is to say, it will appeal to anyone who recently revisited “Where You Lead” during the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival). Watch King’s charmingly Powerpoint-esque lyric video, which features footage of the 29-person march in Idaho, below.