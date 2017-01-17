New Music \
New Music: Cam’ron Samples Vanessa Carlton on “10,000 Miles”
Yesterday, Cam’ron posted a video preview of a new song called “10,000 Miles” to his Instagram. Looping a riff from Vanessa Carlton’s timeless “A Thousand Miles,” the track is an apology, with Cam bent on winning a girl back after cheating. Set to be released in conjunction with his upcoming 10,000 Miles movie this summer, Cam gives us lines that include “like a small condom / I get through it,” among other sentiments. The full single will be released next week. Check out the preview below.