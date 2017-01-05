New Music: A-Trak Shares 74-Minute DJ Mix ft. Vince Staples, Deftones, Deadmau5, More

DJ and Fools Gold label boss A-Trak wants to help you keep your parties sounding fresh in 2017. His new, 54-minute long mix, “Cut It Out!: A 74-Minute DJ Mix” begins with a mashup of Kanye West and French violinist Jean-Luc Ponty and ends with “Solid Wall of Sound” from the new A Tribe Called Quest album. Hit play and check out the list of included songs, including music from Soulja Boy, Deftones, Rage Against the Machine, Korn, Justin Timberlake, and Jacques Lu Cont, below.

A-Trak, Cut It Out! DJ mix track list

1. Jean-Luc Ponty x Kanye West – “Don’t Let The World Tell You Nothing”

2. 1991 – “Bohemian”

3. Soulja Boy – “Birdwalk” (Zora Jones & Sinjin Hawke Bootleg)

4. DROELOE – “Make My Day”

5. Treez Lowkey x Take A Daytrip – “Listen”

6. Sunni (Colón) – “Black Hole Sun”

7. Larry June – “The P”

8. Fatima Yamaha – “Love Invaders (Redinho Remix)”

9. Lucas – “Okaytho”

10. 24hrs ft. Dwn2Earth – “Madonna”

11. Deeb – “Theme From Endless Sunset”

12. Chrome Sparks – “Marijuana”

13. Mura Masa ft. Riko Dan & ASAP Rocky – “Lovesick (Mumdance Remix)”

14. LH4L ft. Billion Dollars – “Neoprene”

15. Laura Nyro – “I Am the Blues”

16. Madeaux – “To See Her Dance”

17. The Futures – “Ain’t No Time Fa Nothing”

18. Bejo – “Mucho”

19. Dabrye – “Air”

20. Leon Else – “Dance (Oliver Remix)”

21. Sorcerer – “Chemise”

22. The Blackbyrds – “Mysterious Vibez (Sam Von Horn’s Vibey Edit)”

23. Justin Timberlake – “Like I Love You (Vandalized Edit)”

24. Misiu – “All A Dream”

25. Detroit Swindle – “Figure Of Speech”

26. Afriquoi – “Mwana Wa”

27. Adesse Versions – “Pride”

28. Mason – “To the Rhythm”

29. Cassius ft. Ryan Tedder – “The Missing (Metronomy’s EDM Remix)”

30. Ruckazoid – “Too Bad”

31. MyStro Quarters – “Jheri Curl”

32. Belly Squad – “Moves”

33. $uicideboy$ – “Antarctica”

34. Paul Simon x Nico Segal & Nate Fox – “Stranger”

35. Promnite – “Cruisin’ USA”

36. Audio Push – “Reppin”

37. Nine Inch Nails x Danny Brown x A-Trak – “Becoming a Blunt”

38. Deftones – “Bored”

39. Rage Against the Machine – “Freedom”

40. Eagles of Death Metal – “Cherry Cola”

41. Korn – “Twist”

42. deadmau5 – “2448”

43. Jacques Lu Cont – “In The Night”

44. Punky Blasterr – “Swoop (A-Trak’s “where’s the downbeat” Edit)”

45. Chrissy Edits – “Discoglide”

46. Rogerseventytwo – “You Take Me Higher (NT89 Remix)”

47. Herbert – “Moving Like A Train (Smith N Hack Remix)”

48. Yung Nation – “Diabetic”

49. Plump DJs – “Gobstopper”

50. Hasse de Moor & GLD – “Work”

51. Dombresky – “Utopia (Born Ready Remix)”

52. Koreless – “TT”

53. Vince Staples – “Big Time”

54. A Tribe Called Quest – “Solid Wall of Sound”