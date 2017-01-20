Mount Eerie, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Surfer Blood Featured on New Protest Compilation

Is There Another Language?, a new compilation organized by Knoxville, Tennessee indie label Gezellig Records, is one more anti-Donald Trump album to add to the pile of protest music timed to our new president’s inauguration. This one features a cut from the upcoming Mount Eerie album (“Crow”), an exclusive song by the Pains of Being Pure of Heart (“Easy to Be Loved”), and a noisy alternate version of Surfer Blood’s 1000 Palms track “NW Passage.” Other contributors include Dean & Britta (Luna’s Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips), Nashville’s Keeps, Atlanta’s Twin Studies, and Chicago punks No Men.

Is There Another Language? is available on Bandcamp as a digital download ($7) or cassette ($10). Proceeds benefit the ACLU. The Mount Eerie and Pains of Being tracks aren’t available to hear without buying the collection, but about half of the album is. Stream it below.