Mitski Announces More North American Tour Dates

After spending a good portion of last year touring, it looks like Mitski is going to be doing more of the same this year. The singer announced a new line of North American tour dates that will run throughout the spring. Singers Kadhja Bonet and Mal Devisa are opening on select dates, and her run of shows includes an appearance at the stacked Panorama Festival. Take a look at the dates below.

April 7 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret *

April 8 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune *

April 9 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

April 11 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

April 12 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

April 13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

April 15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

July 29 – New York, NY @ Panorama

* with Kadhja Bonet and Mal Devisa