Michelle Branch’s First New Album in 14 Years Was Co-Written With the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch, the singer-songwriter whose 2001 hit “Everywhere” soundtracked my first-ever relationship, has a new album coming out this year. Hopeless Romantic was first teased in EW’s 2017 preview, but in case you missed it over the holidays: The album is out April 7, and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney co-wrote it. Also: Branch and Carney are a couple now.

“Patrick was like, ‘This is your record, it has to sound like you,’” Branch told EW. “It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own.” According to the magazine, Branch’s current sound is “laid-back rock & roll,” with lyrics touching on her 2015 split from ex-husband Teddy Landau and her new relationship with Carney.

Branch’s prior full-length album was 2003’s Hotel Paper, which followed her breakout major label debut, 2001’s The Spirit Room. (That album spawned the hits “Everywhere” and “Goodbye to You.”) Her most recent release was a 2010 six-song digital EP, Everything Comes and Goes, but label problems reportedly trapped her more recent work in limbo.

No music from Hopeless Romantic has been released yet—stay tuned. It’s been too long.