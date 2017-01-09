Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj Probably Broke Up On Her Birthday Weekend

The first thing that came after Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s breakup was a bunch of clowning of the latter that doubled as accidentally sexist, classist, and ignorant-ass slights of the latter. Now it’s time for the autopsy. TMZ reports that the two split up during Minaj’s birthday weekend at Turks and Caicos last December. They apparently blew up over the same thing Erykah Badu was singing about on “Tyrone.”

…he was hanging with friends and not paying attention to her. She went nuts on him, he got pissed and left the island without her, and she said, “Screw this,” and ended the relationship.

The account does hold up: The last direct mention of Nicki Minaj on Meek Mill’s Instagram shows her posing on an island. He followed that post up with what could be taken as a sub in this context: “Real difficulties can be overcome, it is only the imaginary ones that are unconquerable.”

On a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday 🌊 @nickiminaj 🎂😁

A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

TMZ also notes that Meek Mill was rumored to have cheated on Nicki Minaj with a woman named Sonye Rasool. A source close to Rasool denies this is the case and she’s planning on filing “defamation lawsuits against several outlets.” Sonye also reportedly knows “truth is a defense, but she has no fear.” That doesn’t make any sense, but the relationship is over, so it doesn’t matter.