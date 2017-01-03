Listen to Peanut Butter Wolf’s Mix of Music by Artists Who Died in 2016

RIP 2016, Peanut Butter Wolf’s new DJ mix of music from artists who died last year, does not begin with Prince or David Bowie, but Bobby Hutcherson, the jazz mallet player who passed in August. “Now,” from Hutcherson’s 1970 album of the same name, sets the tone for the mix: slow, gentle, favoring lesser-known cuts instead of the obvious choices. When the producer and Stones Throw label boss does get to Prince, about a half hour in, he chooses “We Can Work It Out,” a slinky one-off from the mid ‘7os that never saw an official release, and for Bowie, it’s the Heroes instrumental “V-2 Schneider.”

Over about two hours, in two distinct sections, Peanut Butter Wolf pays homage to Pfife Dawg, Alan Vega, Rod Temperton, Beatles producer George Martin, George Michael, Sharon Jones, ska pioneer Prince Buster, and many more. Hear both sections below, and read the tracklist after that.

Part 1

1. Now – Bobby Hutcherson

2. Where The Moon Goes – Weather Report (Victor Bailey)

3. The Star Of The Story – Heatwave (Rod Temperton)

4. 4 Moms – A Tribe Called Quest (Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg)

5. Mom – Earth, Wind, & Fire (Maurice White)

6. This Masquerade – Leon Russell

7. We Can Work It Out – Prince

8. Time and Space – Ohio Players (Marshall Jones)

9. When the Apple Blossoms Bloom in the Windmills of Your Mind I’ll Be Your Valentine- Emerson, Lake, and Palmer (Keith Emerson, Greg Lake)

10. Aranjuez – Tomita

11. On A Clear Day – Billy Paul

12. Today – Jefferson Airplane (Paul Kantner, Signe Anderson)

13. Thirteen Eight – Mother Gong (Gillian “Gilli” Mary Smyth)

Part 2

1. Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne – Suicide (Alan Vega)

2. V-2 Schneider – David Bowie

3. Breakdown – Colourbox (Steven Young)

4. The Mood – Kashif

5. Make-Up – Vanity 6

6. The Elephant Never Forgets – Jean Jacques Perrey

7. Blue Jay Way – The Beatles (George Martin)

8. Pictures Of Matchstick Men – Status Quo (Richard John Parfitt)

9. I’ll Be With You – Bernie Worrell

10. Nothing Looks The Same In The Light – Wham! (George Michael)

11. I’m Not Gonna Let You – Colonel Abrams

12. Inspiration Information – Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

13. The Dip – The Whispers (Nicolas Caldwell)

14. Judge Dread – Prince Buster

15. Howlin For Judy – Jeremy Steig

16. Space Invaders – Alphonse Mouzon