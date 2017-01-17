Listen to an Anti-Trump Women’s March Chant Featuring Fiona Apple

Last month Fiona Apple fans were treated, via a live video from a Standard Rock protest concert, to a Weird-Al-style “The Christmas Song” parody by the singer-songwriter, which razed the president-elect with the opening lyrics “Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire” and a final “Donald Trump/fuck you.”

Now, Apple has appeared on a recording of a new anti-Trump chant written for the Women’s March in D.C. during inauguration weekend (January 21). Entitled “‘Tiny Hands’ Women’s March chant,” it’s a collaboration with TV and film composer Michael Whalen, featuring a sample of Trump’s “grab ‘em by the pussy” comment from the infamous Access Hollywood tape, and the apropos lyrics: “We don’t need your tiny hands/Anywhere near our underpants.”

Listen to the chant now via Whalen’s Soundcloud: