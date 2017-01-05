Kim Burrell’s Weekly Radio Show Canceled As Fallout From Anti-Gay Sermon Continues

KTSU, a radio station based at Texas Southern University in Houston, has canceled a weekly radio show hosted by gospel singer and preacher Kim Burrell, the city’s ABC affiliate reports. It’s the latest bad news for the gospel singer and pastor, who was un-invited from an appearance with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after video of her preaching an anti-gay sermon and referring to homosexuality as “perverted” circulated online this week.

Burrell’s KTSU show, “Bridging the Gap,” featured music and religious discussion on Sunday afternoons. A page related to the show on KTSU’s website has already been removed.