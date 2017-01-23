News \
Killer Mike on the Run the Jewels Edit of Richard Spencer Getting Punched: “This Is Amazing”
White nationalist leader Richard Spencer got decked by an anonymous vigilante on Inauguration Day. Ever since, Twitter has been syncing video of the punch to music. One person who approves: Killer Mike, who tweeted approvingly about a Spencer punch remix set to his lines from Run the Jewels’ “Blockbuster Night Pt 1″: “No hocus pocus, you simple suckers been served a notice / Top of the morning, my fist to your face is fucking Folgers.”
This is amazing https://t.co/0k4oy80HRt
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 22, 2017
A few users balked at the temerity of bopping a guy who’s a neo-Nazi in all but name, a question even the New York Times took up this weekend. Killer Mike’s answer: “Last I checked Nazis were still on My Granddads ‘fuck up on site’ list. … Where all these ‘white male peace makers’ at on my [timeline] when non Nazis Catch a Fist or bullet.”
U do realize dudes a nazi wanna be. I think it’s ok for a white guy to knock the shit outta a nazi, still. https://t.co/M0z87yMTtf
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 22, 2017
I’m pro violence against enemies of this Republic. Last I checked Nazis were still on My Granddads “fuck up on site” list. 🇺🇸 Murcia! https://t.co/kAilmqEsfE
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 22, 2017
yeah I’m like where all these “white male peace makers” at on my TL when non Nazis Catch a Fist or bullet. Nazis Lost so fuck the other side https://t.co/C7ohKUVeEl
— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) January 22, 2017