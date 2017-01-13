Jennifer Holliday Hasn’t Agreed to Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Today, Donald Trump’s inaugural committee announced that Jennifer Holliday—known for her still-essential 1982 hit “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”—was one of the musicians set to perform at the imminent inauguration. The reveal immediately made her joke fodder for Black Twitter, which is unfortunate because her appearance isn’t confirmed. “Jennifer has been asked to perform but has not given an answer to the inaugural committee as of yet,” a publicist told SPIN.

For reference, 3 Doors Down acknowledged the booking on Instagram. Toby Keith hasn’t acknowledged it yet—shortly after the inauguration committee’s announcement, he tweeted in support of the country singer Cody Alan, who recently came out as gay. (The replies are… interesting.)

As reported, the committee has had trouble finding recognizable artists to play the inauguration. Before today’s announcement, he’d managed to lock down 16-year-old singer Jackie Evancho and “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” country duo Big & Rich. Given that the announcement of Holliday was seemingly official—it came straight from the inauguration committee—it would be fairly embarrassing if she backed out.

We’ll update you on if Holliday agrees to share the same billing as 3 Doors Down.