New Music: Jay Som – “The Bus Song”

Following the unexpected success of her 2016 Bandcamp project Turn Into, Jay Som (a.k.a. 22-year-old singer-songwriter Melina Duterte) has announced a full-length follow-up for 2017. Everybody Works will arrive March 10 from Polyvinyl, the label responsible for the formal release of Turn Into, and from Double Denim Records in Europe and Japan. Today, Duterte shared a first single, “The Bus Song,” a diaristic ballad that builds from emo introspection to pop crescendo.

Stream “The Bus Song” below via NPR, and read SPIN’s interview with Jay Som about her breakout debut.