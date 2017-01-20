iLoveMakonnen Comes Out

Very early this morning, Makonnen Sheran—better known as the rapper iLoveMakonnen—announced on Twitter that he is gay.

As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out. — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ — Oceanic Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

Makonnen refers to the revelation as “old news,” and indeed in a New York Times profile published in April 2015, Makonnen seemed to intimate that he was queer:

“The rap world thinks I’m gay,” he said. “A lot of people out there do. They think I’m a homosexual, which is not a problem. I don’t want to say I’m gay, I’m straight, I’m bisexual or any of that, because that’s just. …” he said, trailing off. “Who cares? All that’s doing is dividing us.”

Well anyway, now we know. Makonnen’s most recent mixtape, a collaboration with the producer Danny Wolf titled Red Trap Dragon, was released last August.