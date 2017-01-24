Gucci Mane’s New Album Title Is a Possible Nod to Migos

Gucci Mane’s continuous stream of new music won’t end in 2017. Guwop has announced that he’ll soon release a new album called DropTopWizop. His last album, The Return of East Atlanta Santa, is just over a month old.

New album #DropTopWizop coming soon — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 24, 2017

The album title is likely a nod to his Atlantan brethren Migos, whose hit “Bad and Boujee” pushed the term “drop top” into the zeitgeist. Speaking of whom, the trio’s new album C U L T U R E drops this Friday.