Frank Ocean’s Mom Katonya Breaux Wants Kim Burrell Removed From Blonde

Frank Ocean’s mother Katonya Breaux has taken issue with gospel artist Kim Burrell’s homophobic comments at a recent sermon. Burrell, who referred to homosexuality as “perverted,” is featured on “Godspeed,” the penultimate track on Blonde. Breaux has called for her son to edit her off the song.

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

Ocean, who opened up about his queerness in 2012, posted a video of Burrell singing on his Tumblr in 2010. “church was the hood julliard to me,” he said in the post. “all the coldest musicians came out of there. the lady in the video…summa cum laude.”

Of course, Breaux’s ire isn’t the only consequence of Burrell’s remarks. She’s been axed from a scheduled Ellen appearance with Pharrell Williams.