Foo Fighters Announce First U.S. Show in Nearly Two Years at California’s BottleRock Festival
Last year, Foo Fighters filed lawsuits, faked their own breakup, and rocked out to GN’R, but Dave Grohl and the boys haven’t actually played a live show since 2015. They recently announced a few European festival dates, and now, they’ve shared their first U.S. gig in 19 months, co-headlining the BottleRock Festival in California’s Napa Valley with Tom Petty and Maroon 5.
The band teased the announcement with a tweet last night, which showed the Napa region highlighted in red against a black and white map. They haven’t yet shared any other U.S. dates for 2017, but drummer Taylor Hawkins recently hinted to NME that a new record might be on the way. BottleRock runs from May 26-28, and also features performances from Macklemore, Modest Mouse, and The Roots. Ticket information is available here.