Donald Glover Signs a New Production Deal With FX, Atlanta Will Return in 2018

Donald Glover is cashing in following his Golden Globes wins last Sunday. The auteur has signed an exclusive overall deal with FX Productions that calls for more projects from the Atlanta creator.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director, and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Nick Grad, co-presidemt of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. “Atlanta was just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young, and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

We probably won’t be seeing the results of the deal for a while, though. As reported back in October, Glover has signed on to play Lando Calrissian in an upcoming flick focused on Star Wars character Han Solo. The film’s production schedule has pushed Atlanta’s second season to 2018, which means we’ll have to wait a little while for more moments like these.

The Han Solo film was reportedly set to begin shooting this month. Glover is set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball festival in June. [Variety]