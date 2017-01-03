Dirty Projectors Release Yet Another Mysterious Music Teaser

It’s 2017 and the Dirty Projectors are still being mysterious. The band’s Twitter account posted a new video soundtracked with what sounds like new music via a brooding horn and aquatic sound effects. The one-minute video pans through a labyrinth of frames, as the possible album artwork that was seen in an erroneous Spotify email from last December is prominently displayed. Watch the visuals below.

Do Not Wanna Live In A Li t t le Bub b l e pic.twitter.com/uEzz8ubhkp — Dirty Projectors (@DirtyProjectors) January 3, 2017