Dirty Projectors Release Yet Another Mysterious Music Teaser

It’s 2017 and the Dirty Projectors are still being mysterious. The band’s Twitter account posted a new video soundtracked with what sounds like new music via a brooding horn and aquatic sound effects. The one-minute video pans through a labyrinth of frames, as the possible album artwork that was seen in an erroneous Spotify email from last December is prominently displayed. Watch the visuals below.

brianjosephs
Brian Josephs
