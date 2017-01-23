Angry Chris Brown Calls Aziz Ansari “Aladdin” Following Comedian’s Saturday Night Live Joke

For some reason, Chris Brown doesn’t love being compared to Donald Trump–but such a comparison was made during Aziz Ansari’s monologue on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. The comedian was joking about the gap between Trump’s public appeal and sordid behavior when he name-dropped Brown.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way people listen to the music of Chris Brown,” Ansari joked. “‘Hey man, I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars. If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These hoes ain’t loyal.'”

Brown—a man of rhythm, not of jest—said in a since-deleted Instagram video (captured by a fan account) that he “can’t fucking catch a break. This nigga said, ‘Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.’ I swear I’m gettin’ the fuck outta here. Don’t fuckin’ trust what you see. Even salt look like sugar.”

Brown also reposted a Shade Room clip of the slight with the caption, “FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK!” In short, he basically proved Ansari’s point.

See Brown’s post and the offending monologue below.