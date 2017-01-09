News \
Chairlift Announce Farewell Tour
Synthpop duo Chairlift announced their breakup in December, but Caroline Polachek and Patrick Wimberly also promised a farewell tour before their finale. Today, the band announced the details: seven shows in April, mostly in coastal cities.
Chairlift’s third and final album was last January’s Moth. Tickets to their farewell tour are on sale this Friday, January 13; see the dates below, and find links to purchase via Chairlift’s website.
Tickets for our final shows go on sale Friday. Dates below ::: pic.twitter.com/lqLsqzyPq3
— CHAIRLIFT (@Chairlifted) January 9, 2017