Chairlift Announce Farewell Tour

Synthpop duo Chairlift announced their breakup in December, but Caroline Polachek and Patrick Wimberly also promised a farewell tour before their finale. Today, the band announced the details: seven shows in April, mostly in coastal cities.

Chairlift’s third and final album was last January’s Moth. Tickets to their farewell tour are on sale this Friday, January 13; see the dates below, and find links to purchase via Chairlift’s website.