Bon Iver Has Cancelled European Tour for “Personal Reasons”

A message posted to Bon Iver’s Twitter early this morning announced that the band’s upcoming European tour, which was to begin in late January, has been cancelled. Justin Vernon will also be canceling his scheduled performance on the Chris Thile’s Prarie Home Companion on January 14. The only cause for the cancellations mentioned is “personal reasons.” It also specified that there are no plans to reschedule the dates, and that tickets will be refunded as soon as possible.

Read the band’s full note below.