Report: Barack Obama Inviting Jay Z, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder to His Final White House Party

Last month, President Obama and the First Lady told People that they were planning a goodbye shindig at the White House, before Donald Trump takes office. The Washington Post reports that he party, which takes place this Friday, will accommodate Jay Z, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Stevie Wonder and Usher. Bradley Cooper—who, as Dave Chappelle pointed out, was at October’s BET concert tribute to Obama—is also on the list.

After the final party, Obama is scheduled to fly back to Chicago to give his Farewell Address, when durag flaps around the world are expected to fly half mast. The address will be livestreamed when it takes place January 10.