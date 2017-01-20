Here’s All the Anti-Trump Protest Music Released on Inauguration Day

Great protest music isn’t the silver lining of autocracy. I haven’t asked, but I feel pretty confident saying that all of the artists whose music is featured in this story would happily erase their latest song if it meant we wouldn’t have to try to counteract the regressive policies promoted by a impetuous, divisive man-child like Donald Trump by scrounging for ACLU donations on Bandcamp. But that’s where we’re at. In our fear and frustration, we still deserve a creative outlet.

Here’s every piece of anti-Trump protest music the SPIN staff came across today, in no particular order. Many are available for download, with proceeds supporting progressive organizations such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the National Immigration Law Center. Even if you plan to listen for free, consider donating to one of the organizations mentioned.