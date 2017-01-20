New Music \
Here’s All the Anti-Trump Protest Music Released on Inauguration Day
Great protest music isn’t the silver lining of autocracy. I haven’t asked, but I feel pretty confident saying that all of the artists whose music is featured in this story would happily erase their latest song if it meant we wouldn’t have to try to counteract the regressive policies promoted by a impetuous, divisive man-child like Donald Trump by scrounging for ACLU donations on Bandcamp. But that’s where we’re at. In our fear and frustration, we still deserve a creative outlet.
Here’s every piece of anti-Trump protest music the SPIN staff came across today, in no particular order. Many are available for download, with proceeds supporting progressive organizations such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the National Immigration Law Center. Even if you plan to listen for free, consider donating to one of the organizations mentioned.
- Quasi’s new compilation album Battle Hymns features contributions from Carrie Brownstein, Stephen Malkmus, Carl Newman, and Peter Buck. It’s name-your-own-price, with a suggested donation of $20; proceeds benefit the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and climate activist group 350.org. Download it here.
- Gezellig Records’ compilation Is There Another Language? leans toward dream pop and includes as-yet-unreleased tracks from Mount Eerie and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart. About half of the collection is available to stream (below), and the rest can be heard for $7 on Bandcamp, with proceeds benefiting the ACLU.
- Okay, this isn’t quite a release, but the National debuted a new song during an inauguration protest concert at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club last night. It’s called “Turtleneck.” Hear it below, courtesy of SPIN’s Brian Josephs.
- Joey Bada$$‘s new single “Land of the Free” is a blunt statement about the past and present of racism with a timely Inauguration Day reminder: “Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over.”
- Anti-Trump song project Our First 100 Days launches today with a new track from Angel Olsen, “Fly on Your Wall.” With a minimum $30 contribution, subscribers will receive a new song each of Trump’s first 100 days in office. Profits benefit several organizations advocating for LGBTQ rights, immigration, the climate, and community organizing.
- Barsuk Records’ new compilation Sad! features Barsuk artists covering other Barsuk artists, like Mates of State covering Death Cab for Cutie and Nada Surf covering John Vanderslice. The compilation of previously unreleased tracks costs $7 and proceeds benefit the ACLU.
- Hardcore group United Nations returned today with a brutal new song called “Stairway to Mar-a-Lago,” which features lyrics like, “It blows my mind how these Nazis took the stage and pandered to your deepest fears.” Proceeds from Bandcamp downloads (name your own price) will be split between the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
- If you prefer your protest music to sound more like minimal techno, DJ collective Discwoman and producer Physical Therapy’s label Allergy Season have teamed up for a 42-track compilation called Physically Sick. It’s name-your-price on Bandcamp; profits benefit the ACLU, the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, the National Immigration Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.
- Will Oldham’s (a.k.a. Bonnie “Prince” Billy) new song “In Good Faith” addresses the 2016 election with lyrics like, “We went to the polls so the world would know our choices / Our freedom was sold as the world ignores our voices.” Hear it via the charmingly retro MP3 embed below. [Stereogum]
- Don’t Stop Now is a compilation of covers by artists including the Menzingers, Lisa Prank, and Jeff Rosenstock. Stream it below, and pick up the entire 38-song collection is available on Bandcamp for $7; proceeds go to the ACLU.