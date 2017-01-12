A Good Song Makes the Weeknd Literally Horny

Today, GQ dropped a new profile of the Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye and reigning “Emily Dickinson of post–R. Kelly deviant-sex R&B singers” according to the mag. The profile has some interesting tidbits (he’s friends with Leonardo DiCaprio, and loves David Cronenberg movies), but none more so than what Tesfaye says about good music: It makes him want to fuck.

Here’s how he puts it, during a discussion of his recent breakup with Bella Hadid that leads into how he’s no longer the night-craving partygoer detailed on 2011’s House of Balloons:

“I’m much more, like, self-regulating than I was four years ago, when I first started getting everything and enjoying life. I don’t focus on it as much as I used to. You know what I mean? Before, it’s like, ‘Holy fuck—this is amazing.’ Right now, it’s like a good song turns me on way more. Like, that gets me horny, like, literally gets me horny.”

This is definitely interesting information to know about the Weeknd. But it begs the question: What does he do with all the horny after he listens to the good song, since he can’t literally fuck music? When it comes to this side of things, Abel stays humble.

“I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘Oh shit, I’m the sexiest guy in here,’” he opines. “The reason why they want to fuck with me is because of what I do [in the studio].” It really is extremely all about the music with The Weeknd, who also frowned on president-elect Trump’s sexual proclivities (“How do you even grab a pussy? Like, is it even grabbable?”).

What song, one also wonders, did The Weeknd play for Selena Gomez after their dumpster makeout? Ponder while watching his brand-new, also sexual video for “Party Monster”: