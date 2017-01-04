A 20th Anniversary Expanded Version of Elliott Smith’s Either/Or Will Include Unreleased Recordings

It has been 20 years since the release of Elliott Smith’s breakthrough album Either/Or, and Smith’s label Kill Rock Stars is releasing a commemorative, expanded edition of the record in celebration. Either/Or: Expanded Edition will be out on May 10, 2017 on via LP, a two-disc CD, and digital download.

The double-album will included remastered versions of the album tracks from master tapes and recordings of Smith from the 1997 Yo Yo a Go Go festival in Seattle, and will showcase Smith’s unique approach to the songs in the live setting.

Most notably, however, it will also include three unreleased studio-recorded songs, and an unearthed demo from 1995 titled “I Figured It Out.” The New York Times premiered the song in a piece about the album today–you can listen to it here, via Kill Rock Stars’s Soundcloud page.