Video: Gucci Mane – “Stutter”

Gucci Mane may be spoken for, but he’s still quick to remind us that a woman he can’t woo, “well, that just don’t exist.” The Atlanta legend is proving his point further in the official clip for “Stutter,” one of the obvious singles from his third post-prison album: this month’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa. Hanging around a pool table and a formidable, dusty-looking library (is he in the club, or a Victorian mansion?) Guwop stunts in the mode he’s been assuming throughout his entire career, with a trio of dancers playing the background.

Watch below.