New Music: Sad13 Shares Christmas Song, “MCGA”

CREDIT: Shervin Lainez

Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis released her first solo album as Sad13 this past November, and today she’s back with a political new Christmas song, “MCGA.” (Yep, that would appear to stand for “Make Christmas Great Again.”)

If hanging around your family during the holidays leaves you thinking, “It’s so textbook unchristian / Espousing men’s rights activism,” and wishing you could storm out in a blaze of “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” guitar soloing, consider this an early Christmas present. Listen below.

Anna Gaca
