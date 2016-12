The first major hip-hop release scheduled for 2017 is RTJ3, the latest album from chin-checkers-in-crime Killer Mike and El-P. After dropping a few cuts from the album (“Legend Has It,” “2100,” “Talk to Me”), the duo have shared a new trailer for their upcoming LP. There’s nothing too revelatory here, though: It’s just “Legend Has It” playing over concert footage. Watch Run the Jewels do their thing below. RTJ3 is scheduled to drop January 13.