Mount Eerie Announces New Songs, First Show in Two Years

After two years away from performing, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum says he’s written 11 new songs and will debut them at a free acoustic show in Anacortes, Washington next month. The show marks Elverum’s public return to music following the death of wife Geneviève Castrée from cancer earlier this year. Castrée was diagnosed just months after the birth of the couple’s daughter.

“The last show I played was in late September 2014 in Minot, North Dakota,” Elverum wrote in a handwritten flyer posted to his Tumblr. “After that, things got crazy with a baby, a cancer, and a death. I wrote eleven new songs, pretty raw and sad, not fun. … I plan to just stand there and and sing into the room, probably with closed eyes because I live in this town and having to look at friends, family, acquaintances while singing about the harsh realities of sickness, grief, and death sounds difficult.”

Elverum’s note also confirms that the new songs will appear on a forthcoming album. The previous Mount Eerie album was 2015’s Sauna.

The free show in Anacortes takes place January 6, 2017 at local record store The Business; if the immediate internet reaction is anything to go by, it’s going to be a full house. Read Elverum’s full announcement here.