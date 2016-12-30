New Music: Future – “That’s a Check” ft. Rick Ross

Future is closing out 2016 with a couple of loose tracks, though it’s probably safe to assume he’s got a bigger project or two coming in the new year. On Wednesday, we got a new song and video called “Buy Love,” and last night, the Atlanta star dropped off another new one, “That’s a Check.” It’s got a skittering, 808 Mafia-produced beat, an assist from Rick Ross, and a neon-lit video directed by Eif Rivera. Watch below.

Update: Future has also released a new video for his Purple Reign cut “Drippin (How U Luv That),” from back in January. It features some tour footage and brief appearances by guests including Drake and DJ Khaled. Find it below.