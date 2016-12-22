Christina Grimmie’s Family Sues AEG Live, Concert Venue for Wrongful Death

In June, 22-year-old singer and former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie was shot and killed by a crazed fan during a post-concert meet-and-greet at the Plaza Live Theater in Orlando, Florida. Now, Grimmie’s family has filed suit against concert promoter AEG Live, venue owner the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, and the security firm hired to work the event. Their suit alleges wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress as a result of Grimmie’s death, Billboard reports.

In the suit, Grimmie’s parents and brother claim that the defendants “failed to provide adequate security measures,” conducting “superficial bag checks” rather than using pat-downs or metal detectors. Previous events at the Plaza Live had more robust security measures, the family says. According to the suit, Grimmie’s killer, Kevin Loibl, entered the theater with two 9mm handguns, two full magazines, and a hunting knife. (After shooting Grimmie, Loibl was tackled by her brother Marcus and subsequently killed himself.)

The suit also describes the Grimmies’ financial arrangements. The family moved to Los Angeles to advance their daughter’s career, and her earnings helped support her parents. Brother Marcus Grimmie worked as one of her managers. Their suit seeks recovery of future support Grimmie would have provided her family, her projected after-tax income had she lived to normal life expectancy, and reimbursement for medical and funeral expenses.