Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Just Dropped a Surprise Christmas Mixtape: Hear Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama

Not content to merely drop a single Christmas song, the Chicago tag-team of Chance the Rapper and Jeremih released Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama this morning, an entire nine-track mixtape devoted to the holiday season, featuring appearances from Hannibal Buress and Noname.

Even if Chance’s saccharine style irks you on his non-holiday songs, you’ve gotta admit his indefatigable good cheer is a perfect fit for Christmas music. And just as things might be getting a little too sweet on opener “All the Way,” Hannibal steps in to offer some cynicism and beg the producer for some “Travis Scott effects” on his voice. On “Stranger at the Table,” Jeremih plays the role of Michael in a Jackson 5 interpolation, singing over the iconic bass line from “I Want You Back.” Listen to Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama below.